Monster Jam rolling into Simmons Bank Arena

Fans of Monster Jam will want to put the pedal to the metal next March and head to North Little...
Fans of Monster Jam will want to put the pedal to the metal next March and head to North Little Rock.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Monster Jam will want to put the pedal to the metal next March and head to North Little Rock.

Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Earth Shaker, and Raminator are among the trucks expected to roar into Simmons Bank Arena Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. They range in price from $22 to $57 and can be purchased at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups of 9 or more should call 501-975-9131.

Pit parties will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and from 12:30-2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Tickets are $20.

Tickets are also available for a meet and greet following the event.

For more information, click here.

