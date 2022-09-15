Energy Alert
Sept. 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week.

Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the 90s and start to approach 100 next week. Record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be threatened.

Still no good rain chance in the forecast. Humidity remains low keeping the comfortable mornings around for a while longer.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

President Joe Biden said a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.

An arson investigation is underway in Jackson County are crew battled multiple late night house fires.

A hot button topic in the fall across Northeast Arkansas involves farmers deciding whether to burn their fields.

Some states plan to tax any student debt relief. Indiana intends to treat any forgiveness as income and tax it. So, we’re getting several questions from residents in Missouri and Arkansas like this one; “Is it true I’ll be taxed on student loan forgiveness?”

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

