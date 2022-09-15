Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County

Energy Alert
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality.

The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land.

Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area needed due to the growing love of shooting sports.

While the facility isn’t open to the public just yet, Black River Technical College’s Shooting Sports Team, among other professional teams, has used the field to practice.

The fields will feature four trap houses and two skeet houses with high and low throwing abilities.

Sutton said he expects the new complex to be completed shortly.

“Our machines aren’t certified yet, but it gives them a place to practice and get ready for meets. The certification should be taking place in the next month,” he said. “After we get our lines drawn and the state comes up and certifies our machines, I will probably say in the middle of November.”

Sutton said the city was working on the cosmetic part of the range to make it look great for the opening day in November, along with some other kinks are being worked out.

The mayor emphasized how thankful he was for the communities help in getting this project up and running.

A significant role in this project included former state representative and current Fire Chief Scott Baltz.

He said he’s excited to see the complex near completion.

Not only will the facility feature trap and skeet shooting capabilities, but it will also include something for all ages.

“There are several things out here at the facility. It’s going to have a place for the little kids to shoot and learn how to shoot bows. We’re going to have a walk-through area where you can shoot at targets down in a ravine-type situation through a wooded area,” Baltz said.

A structure with moving walls and revolving doors is also being constructed on the property. This will help law enforcement train for different scenarios.

Mayor Sutton said the entire project costs under $250,000, adding he is thankful for the hours of work people from the community have contributed.

