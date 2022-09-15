Warm Weekend Ahead

High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the 90s and start to approach 100 by next week. Record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be threatened. Still no good rain chance in the forecast. I wouldn’t be surprised to see one or two showers pop up early next week before the stronger area of high pressure arrives. Humidity remains low keeping the comfortable mornings around at least through the weekend.

