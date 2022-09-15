Energy Alert
Texas board denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Texas board on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, declined a request that Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas board has declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

In a letter sent Thursday to Floyd’s attorney in Houston, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said another request could be resubmitted in two years.

The board did not say why it denied the request.

The board in October 2021 had initially decided to unanimously grant the request but later backpedaled, saying it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued that year.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his killing in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

