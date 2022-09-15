Energy Alert
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. A limited number of specially priced $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Play It Again Arkansas.

To purchase tickets, visit LiveNation.com.

