Arkansas LB Drew Sanders named Bednarik National Player of the Week

South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks (13) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders (42)...
South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks (13) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders (42) and Dwight McGlothern (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday.

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders had a career day in Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina on Sept. 10, setting career highs in total tackles (11), including eight solo stops, tackles for loss (3.0-14) and sacks with two while adding one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

The Denton, Texas, product became the second SEC defender since 2000 to have totaled 10+ tackles with 2.0 or more sacks, two or more forced fumbles and a pass breakup in a single contest after doing so against the Gamecocks. He joined Ole Miss’ Greg Hardy, who accomplished that feat in 2007. Sanders’ two forced fumbles tied a program single-game record (based on available stats).

Sanders was named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday and was dubbed Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the SEC on Monday.

Sanders No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) host Missouri State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on ESPN+/SECN+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

