Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Chick-fil-A employee recognized for heroic actions to thwart carjacking attempt

Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car and demanded her keys. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is being recognized for his heroic efforts to help a mom with a baby avoid a potential carjacking.

Mykel Gordon ran to a woman who was screaming for help when authorities say William Branch, 43, approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys.

When she didn’t comply, Branch grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon was punched in the face as he fought Branch to the ground, authorities said.

The Chick-fil-A employee was not seriously injured in the incident, part of which was captured on video by a witness.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office honored Gordon with a Community Service award, a special coin and a personal thank you for his quick response to seeing someone in danger.

“We’re grateful for the courage of people like Mykel,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. According to Gordon, he had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report

Latest News

Tonya Krout, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison to a maximum of 60 years.
Woman gets 18-60 years in prison for repeated rape of 6-year-old boy, DA says
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Sanders is...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer