Football Friday Night (9/16/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It’s Week 4 of Football Friday Night. Our FFN Game of the Week is Melbourne at Hoxie. Logan visited both teams earlier this week, you can watch the preview here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/16/22)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Here are the games we plan to have highlights of.

Football Friday Night - September 16th, 2022

Game of the Week: Melbourne at Hoxie

Center Hill (MS) at Jonesboro

Westside at Heber Springs

Greene County Tech at El Dorado

Wynne at Magnolia

Salem at Walnut Ridge

Trumann at Newport

Piggott at Marked Tree

Corning at East Poinsett County

Izard County at Rector

Kennett at Caruthersville

FFN Overtime: Scott City at Portageville (KFVS)

