Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say

According to an arrest citation, Jeffrey Young, 51, sought out a confidential informant to kill his wife with the goal of not becoming a suspect. (Source: WBKO)
By Kelly Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A Kentucky man was arrested after officials say he was planning to hire someone to kill his wife.

According to an arrest citation from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Young, 51, sought out a confidential informant to kill his wife with the goal of not becoming a suspect.

The informant provided detectives with information and two audio recordings with Young from Sept. 6 and 12. During the first recording, detectives said Young explained several ways he thought the murder-for-hire plot could play out.

The first recording indicated that Young would take his wife to a “trashy” bar where he would get her drunk. Someone would then begin an altercation with her, in which they, “could then shoot her and take off,” the citation said.

They also spoke about staging a robbery at his wife’s place of business, the citation states.

In the second recording, Young told the informant that he visited his wife’s place of business the week before to assure there were no cameras.

The informant told detectives Young had been giving him money to fix their getaway car. He reportedly paid the informant $400 to get new tires and promised he would get more money to fix the windshield.

Detectives arrested Young on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.

Young was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail but released on a $100,000 bond the following day.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report

Latest News

A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 children die in Louisiana house fire
New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours