Man arrested after drug bust in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after agents found drugs in his vehicle and house in West Memphis, police say.

On September 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Marcus Puliaum at College Blvd near Hino Rd.

Officers searched Puliaum’s vehicle after a strong odor of marijuana came from the car.

Agents found in his vehicle three pounds of marijuana and a loaded firearm.

The drug task force later conducted a search warrant at Puliaum’s residence at Vista Drive and found seven pounds of marijuana and $31,364 in cash.

The money and the marijuana were seized from the residence.

