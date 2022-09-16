Energy Alert
Man arrested after drug bust in West Memphis

A man was arrested after being caught with drugs in his vehicle and house.
A man was arrested after being caught with drugs in his vehicle and house.(West Memphis Police Department)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after agents found drugs in his vehicle and house in West Memphis, police say.

On September 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Marcus Puliaum at College Blvd near Hino Rd.

Officers searched Puliaum’s vehicle after a strong odor of marijuana came from the car.

Agents found in his vehicle three pounds of marijuana and a loaded firearm.

The drug task force later conducted a search warrant at Puliaum’s residence at Vista Drive and found seven pounds of marijuana and $31,364 in cash.

The money and the marijuana were seized from the residence.

