NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/15/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Thursday featured more conference matchups.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/15/22)

Brookland 3, Westside 0

Jonesboro 3, Little Rock Southwest 0

Valley View 3, West Memphis 0

Paragould 3, Nettleton 0

Marion 3, Greene County Tech 1

Batesville 3, Searcy 0

Mountain Home 3, Russellville 0

Southside 3, Highland 0

CRA 3, Bald Knob 0

Yellville-Summit 3, Melbourne 0

