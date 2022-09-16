Energy Alert
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Sanders is recovering after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Huckabee Sanders is recovering after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

Sanders said she underwent the surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes.

She said she planned to return to the campaign trail soon. Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019.

She is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the solidly Republican state.

Her dad is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

