September 16: Planning your day

Zach and Chase help you plan your day.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8

Weather Headlines

High pressure continues to be the story over the next week.

High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week.

Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to the 90s and start to approach 100 by next week. Record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be threatened.

Still no good rain chance in the forecast.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see one or two showers pop up early next week before the stronger area of high pressure arrives.

Humidity remains low keeping the comfortable mornings around at least through the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson comes out against plans to change Title IX.

A region 8 fire Captain says multiple fires are suspicious.

An adult education program offers free help in Newport.

A shooting sports complex is coming to Randolph county.

Chase Gage and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

