Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.

According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The officers requested assistance from the sheriff’s office K9 unit, which “alerted on the odor of narcotics.”

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found 1,114 fentanyl pills and 3.8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office place the street value of the drugs at $49,790.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Tyrone Ellis and 43-year-old Joshua Haynes, both of Newport.

The men are being held in the White County Detention Center on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (meth/cocaine) with the purpose to deliver.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.