Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.(White County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.

According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The officers requested assistance from the sheriff’s office K9 unit, which “alerted on the odor of narcotics.”

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found 1,114 fentanyl pills and 3.8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office place the street value of the drugs at $49,790.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Tyrone Ellis and 43-year-old Joshua Haynes, both of Newport.

The men are being held in the White County Detention Center on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance (meth/cocaine) with the purpose to deliver.

