Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect charged in deadly shooting spree goes before judge

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in a deadly shooting spree that killed three people and left three others injured appeared in court again Friday morning.

Ezekiel Kelly is still charged with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall the morning of the multi-state shooting spree.

Friday’s appearance was brief. The judge set Kelly’s next court date for Sept. 27. It will be a preliminary hearing on the first-degree murder charge.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says during this hearing there will be witnesses and testimony that will aid in the decision of if there is probable cause.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation is ongoing but additional charges are pending.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested

Latest News

A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
Blytheville High School where a student was arrested during the day in connection to a shooting...
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested
The Clay County Fair wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 16, and big events such as a rodeo and...
Abundance of chickens present at county fair following avian flu scare