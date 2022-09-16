Energy Alert
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism

Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in...
Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11.

In the video, a person, along with several children, can be seen destroying the picnic table at the University Heights Lions Club Park piece-by-piece and throwing the pieces in a nearby ditch.

JPD said the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation installed the table sometime in late August.

If you have any information regarding this case of vandalism, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867). Your tip could lead to a cash reward if these suspects are identified.

