Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery

Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing.

Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in the ICU at Regional One for nine days.

His wife, who did not want to be identified, said that the good news is he’s in stable condition.

But she said the memory of that evil act left her questioning why.

“First, I asked, who would do that to such a nice guy, a hard-working guy that, you know, does anything for anybody?” said Rodolfo’s wife.

Rodolfo Berger’s wife said she’ll never have the answers as to why someone would have it in their heart to try to kill anyone, even a complete stranger.

“It’s hard to believe that somebody could have so much hate in their heart,” said Rodolfo’s wife.

She said that Wednesday, Rodolfo left their family-owned catering shop just after 5 p.m. to go pick up a car part at AutoZone on Jackson Ave.

But shortly after him leaving, the call she received left her in shock.

“Some guy in Spanish tells me hurry, your husband got shot in the stomach, and I said I was going to hang up,” she said. “I said y’all playing a prank on me. He says no, you need to come on, your husband got shot in the stomach.”

Rodolfo’s wife quickly rushed to the scene. But he was already en route to Regional One, suffering from one gunshot wound in the abdomen. She said doctors immediately started live-saving surgery.

“They had to take some of his intestines out, and it is lodged on the left side. It entered on the right side. They did not remove the bullet because they said it would do more bad damage,” said Rodolfo’s wife.

Rodolfo is now walking and in physical therapy. His wife said the continued support and prayer cards from the Holy Rosary, the community, and even overseas have kept Rodolfo in high spirits.

“Strangers text me and email saying we are praying for your husband; I mean people that I’ve have never heard of. The Hispanic community here loves him, and all his friends at the restaurant call me and pray, so there’s been a lot of support and outpour,” said Rodolfo’s wife.

Rodolfo is expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital in 3 weeks. Just in time to celebrate his 64th birthday, October 12th.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested

Latest News

A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
Blytheville High School where a student was arrested during the day in connection to a shooting...
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested
The Clay County Fair wraps up on Saturday, Sept. 16, and big events such as a rodeo and...
Abundance of chickens present at county fair following avian flu scare