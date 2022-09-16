Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WWE Smackdown returns to Memphis to open 2023

WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown(AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown is headed back to FedExForum to kick off 2023.

The WWE superstars will be in the Bluff City on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The promotion says you can expect appearances from Drew McIntyre, The New Day, The USOS, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Ricochet, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 p.m. and start at $20.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Darian Nauden and Kaila Henry are being held on $500,000 cash bond after a judge found probable...
2 arrested in pregnant woman’s shooting

Latest News

Fans of Monster Jam will want to put the pedal to the metal next March and head to North Little...
Monster Jam rolling into Simmons Bank Arena
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of...
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
Collierville Balloon Festival
Collierville Balloon Festival to take to the skies this weekend
After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Beatles at the Ridge is back!
Midday Interview: Beatles on the Ridge 2022