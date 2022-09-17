A-State cross country sweeps team titles at Rhodes Invitational

Two more team titles were won by the Arkansas State cross country teams, who stole the show on Saturday at the Rhodes Invitational at Shelby Farms Park.

A-State’s men had all five scorers inside the top five en route to scoring the minimum of 15 points, while the women had all five scorers finish inside the top nine for a total of 29 points. Six total runners earned collegiate-best marks, while one also registered a season-best time.

Jacob Pyeatt captured the individual crown in the men’s 8K, finishing in a collegiate-best 25:43.7, while runner-up Dawson Mayberry followed less than a second later with a time of 25:44.4. Rylan Brown turned in another top-five result, placing third in 25:52.4, with Grayson Young following in fourth and turning in a personal-best time of 25:56.5. Newcomer Cash Kunkel registered a mark of 26:01.0 to place fifth, with Nathan Herbst (26:01.5), Ethan Mychajlonka (26:05.9) and Nati Enright pacing sixth through eighth.

Also crossing the finish, but not scoring, were Andrew Mason (11th – 26:37.2), Ryan Parson (16th – 26:53.6), Zeke McCain (18th – 27:01.5), Lasse Funck (30th – 27:35.5) and Noah McMurtrey (34th – 27:55.2).

In the women’s 5K, Jaybe Shufelberger earned a runner-up result with a time of 18:22.1 in her A-State debut. Freshman Ann-Marie Braese placed third in a career-best 18:34.7, with fellow rookie Olivia Walter also registering a collegiate best with a time of 18:49.2 to place seventh. Sarah Trammel recorded an eighth-place finish in 18:56.3, while Emma Hurlbut was the ninth runner to finish, crossing the line in 19:02.2.

Anna (19:15.5) and Maggie Hunter (19:22.0) placed 10th and 11th, respectively, with personal-best times, while Hannah McLaughlin placed 12th with a season-best time of 19:34.7.

A-State returns to the trails Friday, Sept. 30, traveling to Fayetteville for the prestigious Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival.

MEN’S 8K RESULTS

Team Results (Top 10)

1. Arkansas State – 15 points

2. Centre – 74

3. Wisconsin Lutheran – 129

4. Freed-Hardeman – 134

5. Rhodes – 145

6. Aurora – 171

7. Bethel (Tenn.) – 193

8. Ozarks (Ark.) – 210

9. Christian Brothers – 230

10. Blue Mountain – 232

Individual Results

1. Jacob Pyeatt, 25:43.7* (1 point); 2. Dawson Mayberry, 25:44.4 (2 points); 3. Rylan Brown, 25:52.4 (3 points); 4. Grayson Young, 25:56.5* (4 points); 5. Cash Kunkel, 26:01.0 (5 points); 6. Nathan Herbst, 26:01.5; 7. Ethan Mychajlonka, 26:05.9; 8. Nati Enright, 26:17.0; 11. Andrew Mason, 26:37.2; 16. Ryan Parson, 26:53.6; 18. Zeke McCain, 27:01.5; 30. Lasse Funck, 27:35.5; 34. Noah McMurtrey, 27:55.2

WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS

Team Results (Top 10)

1. Arkansas State – 29 points

2. Centre – 68

3. Aurora – 97

4. Rhodes – 146

5. Blue Mountain – 155

6. Christian Brothers – 165

7. Bethel – 169

8. Freed-Hardeman – 197

9. East Texas Baptist – 216

10. Wisconsin Lutheran – 253

Individual Results

2. Jaybe Shufelberger, 18:22.1 (2 points); 3. Ann-Marie Braese, 18:34.7* (3 points); 7. Olivia Walter, 18:49.2* (7 points); 8. Sarah Trammel, 18:56.3 (8 points); 9. Emma Hurlbut, 19:02.2 (9 points); 10. Anna Hunter, 19:15.5*; 11. Maggie Hunter, 19:22.0*; 12. Hannah McLaughlin, 19:34.7^

*denotes collegiate best

^denotes season best

