Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State volleyball falls in non-conference finale

By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State volleyball battled in a back-and-forth third set with hopes of extending its match at Stephen F. Austin, but ultimately dropped a three-set decision to the host Ladyjacks inside Shelton Gym.

A-State (5-7) led for much of both the second and third sets, but late runs by SFA (12-1) proved to be the difference in the Red Wolves’ non-conference finale.

Macey Putt led Arkansas State with nine kills, while Elise Wilcox and Ilayda Dincer added six apiece. Putt also registered three aces, with Wilcox accounting for a pair. Lauren Musante tallied 17 assists and seven digs.

Defensively, Dincer and Sarah Martinez tied with Musante for the team lead with seven digs.

SET 1 – SFA 25, A-STATE 17

Stephen F. Austin led for the entire opening set and took an early 4-0 lead. A-State trimmed the deficit down to 7-4 after a kill by Putt and an attack error by the Ladyjacks. SFA’s advantage expanded to 16-8 before another Putt kill made it 17-12. An A-State timeout came at 19-12, then a block by Dincer and Kyla Wiersema later saved a set point. The hosts went on to clinch the set on the next point on a kill by Izabella Ortiz.

SET 2 – SFA 25, A-STATE 18

Arkansas State came out of the set break and took an early lead, leading by as much as 10-6 following a Wilcox kill and SFA attack error. The Ladyjacks would then tie it at 12 and take a slight lead. After the Red Wolves reclaimed a 14-13 edge, a 7-0 run put SFA ahead 20-14. A kill by Wilcox and back-to-back aces by Putt pulled the Scarlet and Black to within three at 21-18, but the Ladyjacks claimed the final four points of the set to take a two-set lead in the match.

SET 3 – SFA 25, A-STATE 21

The Red Wolves started strong again in the third set, leading 4-1 after a solo block by Wiersema. SFA clawed back to tie it at 8-all on an ace before a 4-0 run by A-State, capped by a Kassidy Reeves ace, made it 12-8 and forced a timeout. The Ladyjacks tied it at 16 after a 3-0 run to force an A-State timeout.

SFA’s first lead of the set came at 17-16, but Wilcox promptly evened the score with a solo block on the next point. An ace by Martinez made it 19-18 A-State before the Ladyjacks sided out to spark a 3-0 run and force an A-State timeout. Stephen F. Austin took two more points to lead 23-19 before a Dincer kill halted the run. SFA closed by taking two of the final three points to clinch the match.

NEXT UP

A-State returns home to open Sun Belt Conference play, hosting Georgia Southern in a two-match series Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.). Both matches will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State Red Wolves Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested

Latest News

A-State cross country sweeps team titles at Rhodes Invitational
Arkansas State women’s soccer drops SBC opener at Texas State
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are 1-1 in the 2022 season.
Arkansas State football plays at Memphis Saturday night
South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks (13) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders (42)...
Arkansas LB Drew Sanders named Bednarik National Player of the Week