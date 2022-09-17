Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Appalachian State caps off thrilling week with last-second Hail Mary touchdown to defeat Troy

One week after beating Texas A&M, the Mountaineers won on a walk-off Hail Mary touchdown.
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first...
Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) looks to pass against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a week of being in the national spotlight, the Appalachian State Mountaineers football team capped off Saturday with an exhilarating last-second touchdown to beat the Troy Trojans 32-28.

App State, located in Boone, played host to ESPN’s College GameDay one week after knocking off sixth-ranked Texas A&M in College Station.

For much of the game, the Trojans appeared to be all the Mountaineers could handle.

The teams swapped touchdowns throughout the first half, with Troy going into the break with a 21-14 lead.

ESPN’s College GameDay set to highlight football program at App State

App State opened the second half with a scoring drive, knotting the score at 21. From there, the Mountaineers took advantage of a missed Troy field goal, and marched back down the field to score three points of their own to break the tie, 24-21.

A Troy touchdown put the Trojans back on top with less than 10 minutes to play. On the ensuing possession, App quarterback Chase Brice led the offense on a long drive down to the Troy two-yard line before failing to score on fourth-and-goal, giving the ball back with 1:13 to play.

With their backs to their own goal line, the Mountaineers defense pushed the Trojans back into their own end zone for a safety, shrinking the deficit to 28-26, and giving Brice and the offense one last chance with 15 seconds to go.

The drive began with three-straight incompletions, and leaving just two seconds left on the clock ahead of the final, fourth-down play.

In a last-gasp attempt, Brice avoided the Trojans’ pass rush, scrambled out of the pocket and launched a Hail Mary throw toward the goal line.

The ball was tipped by a crowd of players around the five-yard line, popped up into the air, and fell in the hands of App State wide receiver Christan Horn, who scampered toward the right pylon and into the end zone to steal a thrilling 32-28 win.

Horn finished the game as the leading receiver for the Mountaineers, but more perhaps importantly, helped the school avoid a massive let-down while also creating a moment that App State fans will remember for a long time to come.

Related: App State uses 2 turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under...
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium

Latest News

Jevyon Ducker had the go-ahead touchdown as Memphis beat Arkansas State 44-32.
Arkansas State led in 4th, but Memphis rallies to win 44-32
Arkansas State RB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman, Johnnie Lang, Jordan Carmouche after Memphis loss
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after Memphis loss
Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, center, slips past Missouri State defenders Caleb...
#10 Arkansas survives scare from Petrino, Missouri State
USM leads Northwestern State, 41-0, at halftime
FINAL: USM manhandles N.W. State, 64-10