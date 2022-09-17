Bringing art downtown with a twist

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteers from all over Paragould and northeast Arkansas turned out to help facilitate “Art Alley.”

After a 5K race Saturday morning, many headed down to Art Alley to leave their permanent mark on downtown Paragould.

Younger kids and even adults packed the alley paint. Bringing the community together to do something like this is what downtown Paragould is all about.

“Anytime we can involve the community it makes us happy, and downtown is community-oriented,” said Miranda Reynolds, the executive director of Main Street Paragould.

Getting the community out and letting them design their downtown is a new addition to the downtown Paragould scene.

“It is really important whether you are young or old because we need the support for our downtown businesses and ultimately all it does is better our downtown district”, said Reynolds.

Downtown Paragould has grown rapidly over the last few years. Adding art to downtown helps the area stand out from the rest.

Reynolds added that this had been an idea that had been in the working for a long time.

This will certainly not be the last time downtown Paragould hosts Art Alley. The idea will be greatly expanded on with input from the community.

