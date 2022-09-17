Energy Alert
Coastal Carolina overcomes turnovers, beats Buffalo, 38-26

Coastal Carolina logo
Coastal Carolina logo(WMBF)
By Michael Owens, Corinne McGrath and Dave Ackert
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - CJ Beasley turned a screen pass into a 59-yard touchdown as part of his two scores as Coastal Carolina overcame Buffalo on Saturday at Brook Stadium, 38-26.

The Chants (3-0) overcome a series of mistakes in a game with seven fumbles and two interceptions between both teams. Four of the fumbles were from Coastal which resulted in the Bulls (0-3) getting the ball back each time.

WATCH BELOW | FULL POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE

Beasley also had a 10-yard rushing score in the second quarter and led all rushers with 90 yards on nine carries as well as three catches for 74 receiving yards.

Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall threw two more touchdowns and threw for 251 yards, going 16-of-24 passing.

TURNING POINT

Up 19-17 early in the fourth quarter, Buffalo fumbled a snap on a punt deep in their own territory. Coastal linebacker Jahmar Brown was able to pick up the football and ran it back 20 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

On the very next play, Boykin was picked off on a lob by Jacob Proche, firmly swinging momentum back to the Chants.

The offense responded in kind, as CJ Beasley took a 31-yard run to push them deeper into Buffalo territory and McCall found Tyson Mobley for the first time all game for a four-yard touchdown that put Coastal up 31-19.

Buffalo then ate up six minutes on a scoring drive of their own and cut the lead back to five, but Beasley turned a screen pass on 3rd and 17 into the 59-yard touchdown that ultimately sealed the Chants’ win.

HOT POTATO

The first quarter turned into a back-and-forth affair, but with turnovers instead of points. Both teams combined for three fumbles within the first six minutes, resulting in a 7-3 Coastal lead midway through the period.

The turnovers didn’t stop there, though. Coastal fumbled two more times in the first half after Reese White was stripped after a long run and dropped lateral by Ty Lyles in the second quarter.

The Chants were able to exact some revenge, however, as D’Jordan Strong picked off Synder to set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Beasley one play later.

THE STREAK

McCall tied former Coastal quarterback Alex Ross’s program record of 16 straight games with at least one touchdown pass.

FOUR KICKS

Buffalo kicker Alex McNulty was credited with keeping the Bulls on the board with four field goals, including two from at least 40 yards out.

Coastal’s Kade Hensley also nailed his only attempt of the day from 44 yards late in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

The Chants begin Sun Belt play at Georgia State on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

