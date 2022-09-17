Crews battle fully involved house fire, cause under investigation

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews were up for much of the night battling a fully-involved fire in Portageville.

Portageville Fire and Rescue said just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 16, firefighters responded to a house fire on East 11 Street.

Upon their arrival, they found a vacant single-story house on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the house.

Portageville Fire said crews remained on scene until just after 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

