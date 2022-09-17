Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crews battle fully involved house fire, cause under investigation

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews were up for much of the night battling a fully-involved fire in Portageville.

Portageville Fire and Rescue said just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 16, firefighters responded to a house fire on East 11 Street.

Upon their arrival, they found a vacant single-story house on fire. Crews were able to contain the fire to the house.

Portageville Fire said crews remained on scene until just after 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested

Latest News

Aerial view of parking lots NW-1A and NW-1B, with Kays Hall at top left, and Dean B. Elllis...
A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under...
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium
Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her...
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife