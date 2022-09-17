Energy Alert
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – It was a brief scare after a fire was discovered Friday morning at the Osceola High School football stadium.

Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under the bleachers on the home side of the stadium and smelled smoke.

Once the fire crews arrived at the scene, they opened the door and found one wall was in flames, but it only took a few minutes to get the fire out.

According to Hill, they were not sure how long the fire was going on, and it was contained to the one room because the entry door was closed.

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Ephlin said power was cut off for the entire stadium because many of the electrical wire are housed in this area.

Hill said there is not an investigation ongoing with the incident, and there is no word on what caused the fire.

