Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography

Latest News

Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at...
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from Hawaii Island beach
Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Batesville rallies to win OT thriller in Week 3
2022 FFN Extra Point: Batesville