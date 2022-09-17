Energy Alert
Molina homers, Pujols goes hitless as Cards beat Reds

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a two-run home run during the third inning in the first...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a two-run home run during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first time this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks in his first two plate appearances. The sold-out crowd of 46,678 loudly booed both walks.

The 42-year-old Pujols hit career homer No. 698 during Friday night’s 6-5 victory over Cincinnati. He is hitting .317 (45 for 142) with 15 homers and 35 RBIs in 48 games since July 10.

Tommy Edman had three hits for the NL Central-leading Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan each drove in a run.

The doubleheader was scheduled after a July 17 rainout. It is the sixth doubleheader for the Cardinals this season, and No. 5 for the Reds.

TJ Friedl hit an RBI double in the seventh to account for Cincinnati’s only run. Mike Minor (4-12) issued five walks in three innings and was charged with five runs and five hits.

The lowly Reds lost for the eight time in nine games.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

