Pujols hits 698th homer, closes in on 700 milestone

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Albert Pujols hit a monstrous home run for the 698th of his career, proving yet again just how clutch of a hitter he is.

The 427-foot bomb to left field tied the game at 4 Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols is now just two homers away from accomplishing what only three others have in MLB’s 100-plus year history. And he could do it in the same Cardinals uniform he was wearing when he hit his first major league home run more than 20 years ago.

Albert leaves NO DOUBT! pic.twitter.com/lj7hUlIxQj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 17, 2022

Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth are the only players to surpass the 700 home run mark.

The Cardinals have three more home games this weekend against the Reds before going on an 8-game road trip to San Diego, Los Angeles and Milwaukee.

