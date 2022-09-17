Running to better the community’s future

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Future Fund kicked off the 5K and 10K Saturday morning in downtown Paragould.

The races were used as fundraising events for the Greene County Future Fund. The future fund helps keep the community green by giving out recycling bins, and some of the money raised will go towards additions to trails across Greene County.

“This race raises money for the Future Fund and the Future Fund grant riding on the trail and we gave recycling bins and today at the festival there were 100 recycling bins given out”, said Allison Hestand, who is with the Greene County Future Fund.

Workers worked overtime over the past week to prep the 8-Mile Creek trail for the races. The bridge was installed this week, and there are still a few spots with gravel but no safety concerns.

Hestand said this was the perfect way to break in the trail. She added everything went to plan, and everyone had a great time.

According to Hestand, the city of Paragould and the Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting to officially mark the opening of the trail in the next few weeks.

