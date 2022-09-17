Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Slowdown along highway following multi-vehicle crash

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re driving in Randolph County tonight, make sure to use caution, as a major highway is experiencing a slowdown following a crash.

According to IDrive Arkansas, Highway 67 near Elnora is experiencing a heavy slowdown as of 8:45 p.m. That’s about 2.3 miles north of Walnut Ridge.

(Source: IDrive Arkansas)

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Region 8 News a crash involving four cars and a semi-truck were involved. However, he said there were minor injuries and Arkansas State Police are handling the crash.

The right should of the southbound lane is currently impacted.

Region 8 News will continue to monitor this situation for further details.

