Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife

Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her...
Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times.

Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.

According to court documents, officers were called to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, regarding a “someone driving erratically through the parking lot, trying to run over” a woman.

Police identified the victim as Rose’s grandson’s wife.

She told police she and her husband had been arguing with Rose “all morning.”

“She exited the vehicle in an attempt to get away from her husband and Rose,” the affidavit stated. “Rose, who was driving the vehicle, attempted numerous times to run over her.”

Witnesses reported several “near misses” and said they heard the victim screaming, “Leave me alone!” as she tried to get away from the vehicle.

“Witnesses described the vehicle ‘speeding’ and driving in an erratic manner,” the court documents said.

On Thursday, Judge Weaver found probable cause to arrest Rose and set her bond at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9...
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 34-year-old William Blake Pryor of Greenbrier to 96...
Man convicted of child pornography
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested

Latest News

A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
A-State improving campus safety with improved lighting, additional cameras
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
Blytheville High School where a student was arrested during the day in connection to a shooting...
Police, parents speak about student suspected of murder arrested during school