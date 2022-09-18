Energy Alert
Arkansas State led in 4th, but Memphis rallies to win 44-32

Jevyon Ducker had the go-ahead touchdown as Memphis beat Arkansas State 44-32.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s usually plenty of points when Arkansas State football faces Memphis. Saturday was no exception.

The Red Wolves (1-2) rallied from 11 down to take the lead in the 4th quarter, but the Tigers (2-1) answered late to win 44-32. Jevyon Ducker provided the go-ahead score, he had a 39 yard rushing TD with 2:08 remaining.

James Blackman threw for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tight end Seydou Traore had a career performance, he had 6 catches for 120 yards and a TD. Brian Snead paced the Red Wolves running backs with 66 yards and 2 scores. Johnnie Lang gave A-State the lead with a 27 yard TD reception with 4:22 remaining.

But the Red Wolves defense gave up a season high 547 yards in the loss. Jordan Carmouche recorded 13 tackles. Melique Straker also had double digit tackles with 12.

Arkansas State kicks off Sun Belt play next Saturday. They’ll play at Old Dominion (1-2). Kickoff is at 5:00pm on ESPN+.

