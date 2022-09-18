Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport.

Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the Beatles to Walnut Ridge.

People came out Saturday, enjoyed the free music, and had a good time. There are games, crafts, and, the best part, good food.

More than 70 vendors and six food trucks lined the historic downtown area.

The festival brought together the citizens of Walnut Ridge and brought in people from all around.

“You know the best thing about is that you get the community out here and you see out-of-town and state visitors coming in,” Charles Snapp, the Walnut Ridge mayor.

Snapp said Walnut Ridge is growing with the festival and helps the community to see all the out-of-town people come out and have a good time.

This is the first festival since 2019.

