Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas

By Jace Passmore
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport.

Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the Beatles to Walnut Ridge.

People came out Saturday, enjoyed the free music, and had a good time. There are games, crafts, and, the best part, good food.

More than 70 vendors and six food trucks lined the historic downtown area.

The festival brought together the citizens of Walnut Ridge and brought in people from all around.

“You know the best thing about is that you get the community out here and you see out-of-town and state visitors coming in,” Charles Snapp, the Walnut Ridge mayor.

Snapp said Walnut Ridge is growing with the festival and helps the community to see all the out-of-town people come out and have a good time.

This is the first festival since 2019.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that wounded a woman and fatally injured a...
Two teens suspected in murder case arrested

Latest News

People gather around part of the wall ready to paint and make memories.
Bringing art downtown with a twist
Running to better the community’s future
Helping the youth rebuild connection with law enforcement
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night - Week 4 Scores + Video Highlights »