FINAL: USM manhandles N.W. State, 64-10

USM leads Northwestern State, 41-0, at halftime
USM leads Northwestern State, 41-0, at halftime
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football team did exactly what it was supposed to do Saturday night against a Football Championship Subdivision foe.

The Golden Eagles mauled visiting Northwestern State University 64-10 at M.M. Roberts Stadium to pick up their first win of the season.

USM (1-2) limited the Demons (0-3) to 87 yards total offense over the first two quarters on the way to a 41-0 halftime lead.

USM finished with 588 yards total offense, while allowing 234 yards to the Demons.

Freshman Quarterback Zach Wilcke completed half of his 18 passes for 102 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston, all in the first half.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Keyes, who started USM’s season-opening game, injected himself back into the quarterback conversation.

Keyes hit 6-of-9 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, including a 40-yard score to Caston, an 89-yard catch-and-run hookup with Jalen May and a 58-yard touchdown to Zay Franks.

Keyes also contributed a 7-yard touchdown run.

USM running back Frank Gore Jr., who had 82 yards on just seven carries, scored on a 28-yard run, with all his production coming in the first half.

Kenyon Clay capped the USM scoring with 6-yard touchdown run.

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman returned a fumble for a touchdown early in the second quarter, and USM tacked on a safety in the third quarter

Briggs Bourgeois offered field goals of 31 yards and 46 yards.

USM travels to Tulane University (3-0) Saturday.

