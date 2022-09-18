Fiona battering the Caribbean Sunday morning as it continues to gain strength

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fiona is nearing hurricane strength Sunday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the southern or southwestern coast of Puerto Rico.

The center of Fiona will approach Puerto Rico Sunday morning, and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon or evening.

Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Additional strengthening is expected on Monday and Tuesday while Fiona moves near the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic.

National Hurricane Center Fiona Track as of 7:30 AM CT Sunday, Sept 18, 2022 (WMC)

Torrential rains and dangerous mudslides are expected across Puerto rico and the Dominican Republic.

No direct impacts to the United States is expected, but Fiona could indirectly create a higher risk for rip currents across the East Coast as it moves over the southwestern Atlantic next week.

