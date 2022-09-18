Energy Alert
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After closing up shop following the shooting death of celebrity rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies welcomed customers back.

“I’m excited about it; it’s been a pillar in the community for many, many years. I can remember eating it as a little girl,” said Melissa Bampo, a Makeda’s Butter Cookies customer.

Joshua Thomas, another Makeda’s Butter Cookies customer, added, “They got the cookies back rolling, I think they’re going to get a lot of business today, so I feel like it’s a perfect thing.”

Dozens of customers stopped by to purchase what they say is the world’s best butter cookie, chocolate chips, banana pies, or just to simply say hi.

“A lot of the workers here treat you like family. It’s a good neighborhood spot, and like I said, most of all, I missed the chocolate chip cookies,” said Thomas.

The shop closed its doors for ten months after one fateful night in November, bullets shattered its glass, killing celebrity rapper Young Dolph in a drive-by shooting.

The memorial grew for months as people from all over the world added flowers and memorabilia.

That’s why it stirs hard feelings about reopening the place some believe should have remained a memorial site.

“They should have gone to another spot,” said Gwendolyn Dorsey, a former customer. “To me, right here is sacred, they took a good person at this store. His spirit is here, they shouldn’t have opened here until the investigation was done.”

Despite the mixed emotions some may have, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies said they’re here to stay.

“The community has been asking for us to come back. The City Of Memphis has been standing strong with us, and despite all the negativity that we’ve been getting online and all the threats, I think my parents made a really good decision,” said Raven Winton, Makeda’s Butter Cookies Operations Manager. “It was tough for them to make the decision, but I’m very proud of them.”

Sunday, September 18, will mark Makeda’s 23 anniversary.

