Record Heat This Week!

September 19th, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (9/17/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Get ready for some HOT days as high temperatures go into the upper 90s to start the week. We will be close to breaking records on Tuesday and Wednesday. We may come up just short on Tuesday but we are expecting to set a new record on Wednesday. It’s possible some hit 100°F. A dry cold front arrives on Wednesday night dropping high temperatures about 15 degrees for Thursday. In addition to the temperatures dropping, the winds will shift from southwest to north at 15-20 mph. Thursday and Friday look pretty comfortable, but temperatures go back into the low 90s on Saturday. Not much, if any, rain is expected over the next week.

