Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

UAB defeats Georgia Southern, 35-21

UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21
UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21(UAB Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB running back DeWayne McBride rushed for a career high 223 yards and four touchdowns to lift UAB to a win over Georgia Southern, 35-21.

The Blazers looked to bounce back after their first loss of the season to Liberty the week before. Although they were outgained, UAB’s defense forced Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease to throw three interceptions in the game, winning the turnover margin.

This was McBride’s second straight week of rushing for more than 150 yards.

The Blazers have a Bye Week before traveling to face the Rice Owls. That game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on October 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under...
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium

Latest News

Jevyon Ducker had the go-ahead touchdown as Memphis beat Arkansas State 44-32.
Arkansas State led in 4th, but Memphis rallies to win 44-32
Women's Soccer, Volleyball, & Cross Country updates
Red Wolves Live: Women's Soccer falls in SBC opener, Volleyball falls at SFA, Cross Country wins in Memphis
Football falls at Memphis
Red Wolves Live: Arkansas State football falls to Memphis 44-32
Arkansas State RB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman, Johnnie Lang, Jordan Carmouche after Memphis loss
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after Memphis loss