$280 million in federal funds pouring in to solve state’s water woes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will receive $280 million from the American Rescue Plan to fix its water problems.

According to Talk Business & Politics, about $270 million will be used on water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects.

Eastern Arkansas will receive another $10 million to assist in its transition from groundwater to surface water, and help preserve the Sparta and Alluvial aquifers.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture will administer the one-time grant funding, with funds limited to $5 million per entity for each project type.

The department’s Natural Resources Division will hold a series of virtual and in-person meetings to address questions about applying and eligible projects.

In Northeast Arkansas, the meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Rd. in Jonesboro.

Eligible entities have until Friday, Nov. 4, to apply. Applications and more information can be found by clicking here.

