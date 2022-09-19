AP Top 25: Arkansas stays put at No. 10, moves up to 10th in USA Today Coaches Poll

After a scare Saturday night, Arkansas stayed put at number 10 in the latest AP Poll and moved up one spot to 10th in the USA Today Coaches Poll Sunday.

The Hogs scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri State 38-27 Saturday.

Up next will be a battle of Top 25 teams as Arkansas will face Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Saturday, September 23.

