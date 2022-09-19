Energy Alert
AP Top 25: Arkansas stays put at No. 10, moves up to 10th in USA Today Coaches Poll

Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, center, slips past Missouri State defenders Caleb...
Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, center, slips past Missouri State defenders Caleb Blake, left, and Aaron Harris (1) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.((AP Photo/Michael Woods))
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After a scare Saturday night, Arkansas stayed put at number 10 in the latest AP Poll and moved up one spot to 10th in the USA Today Coaches Poll Sunday.

The Hogs scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to beat Missouri State 38-27 Saturday.

Up next will be a battle of Top 25 teams as Arkansas will face Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Saturday, September 23.

