Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas gas prices buck national trend, rise 5 cents

After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed...
After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up.(Generic)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon to $3.17.

Gas prices in the Natural State are still 21.4 cents lower than a month ago but 33.4 cents higher than this time last year.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline fell 3.9 cents a gallon to $3.64. Diesel prices also fell 7 cents last week to $4.93 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018′s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline.”

He cautioned that the rest of the country could see prices trend higher in the coming week.

However, there is a bright note for those who drive big rigs.

“While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
Man dies in afternoon crash
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Some Paragould Light Water and Cable residents recently received their monthly bills sans a...
Utility company trying to lick envelope shortage
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County