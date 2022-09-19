Arkansas gas prices buck national trend, rise 5 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three months of declines, Arkansas gas prices did a U-turn in the past week and headed back up.

According to GasBuddy.com’s weekly report, the average price of regular unleaded in Arkansas rose 5.6 cents a gallon to $3.17.

Gas prices in the Natural State are still 21.4 cents lower than a month ago but 33.4 cents higher than this time last year.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline fell 3.9 cents a gallon to $3.64. Diesel prices also fell 7 cents last week to $4.93 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018′s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline.”

He cautioned that the rest of the country could see prices trend higher in the coming week.

However, there is a bright note for those who drive big rigs.

“While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week,” De Haan said.

