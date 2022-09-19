City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement is recruiting in parts of the Mid-South after an increase in crime.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Memphis Police Department are looking for men and women to be recruited.

“Looking for any type of experience, law enforcement officers, police officers, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department deputies, we’re also actively recruiting law enforcement personnel from other states,” said a Sgt. from the THP

Tuesday, council members officially requested that the highway patrol provide at least 50 officers in Memphis for at least six weeks.

T-H-P currently has 12 troopers stationed in Shelby County.

State officials also said, “T-H-P’s goal is to exceed 20 additional troopers in Shelby County.”

“Around the greater Memphis and Shelby County area, we are looking to hire more Tennessee State Trooper personnel, so if you’re willing to take that next step in your law enforcement career, we will welcome you with open arms.”

There will be August training classes, and the THP will begin cadet classes in November and February.

The department is also hosting an open house for recruiting Wednesday. on 6348 Summer Avenue in Bartlett from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

