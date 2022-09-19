Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Community gathers to remember those in hospice care

All the people who have lost loved ones releasing butterflies into the air to celebrate...
All the people who have lost loved ones releasing butterflies into the air to celebrate everything the hospice house has done.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House at St. Bernard’s hosted its butterfly release in person for the first time in two years on Sunday.

The event had seen some changes since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with it going virtual in 2021.

However, on Sept. 18, things were back in motion, as many gathered to honor those that have fought life’s toughest battles.

Director Lindsey Davis said having the event in-person means so much to everyone in the community.

“It’s amazing. Unfortunately, the past couple of years because of COVID, we’ve been unable to have this live, so we have had an outrageous turnout, and this is one of the best events in the community,” she said.

Davis explained they love giving people a chance to enjoy their final days if they have a life-threatening illness and they want to make sure their families are cared for.

“We take pride taking care of those at the end of life and being that helping and continue to follow the family member up to a year or so after,” she said.

Almost everybody in attendance gave a $10 donation to release a butterfly in the sky, with each one representing someone who had lost their life but spent their last couple days with people who truly care.

You can find more information about the hospice house by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under...
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium
Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her...
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges

Latest News

Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of...
Foster care organization hoping to help more families in new location
Helping the youth rebuild connection with law enforcement
People gather around part of the wall ready to paint and make memories.
Bringing art downtown with a twist
Running to better the community’s future