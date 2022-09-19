Community gathers to remember those in hospice care

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House at St. Bernard’s hosted its butterfly release in person for the first time in two years on Sunday.

The event had seen some changes since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with it going virtual in 2021.

However, on Sept. 18, things were back in motion, as many gathered to honor those that have fought life’s toughest battles.

Director Lindsey Davis said having the event in-person means so much to everyone in the community.

“It’s amazing. Unfortunately, the past couple of years because of COVID, we’ve been unable to have this live, so we have had an outrageous turnout, and this is one of the best events in the community,” she said.

Davis explained they love giving people a chance to enjoy their final days if they have a life-threatening illness and they want to make sure their families are cared for.

“We take pride taking care of those at the end of life and being that helping and continue to follow the family member up to a year or so after,” she said.

Almost everybody in attendance gave a $10 donation to release a butterfly in the sky, with each one representing someone who had lost their life but spent their last couple days with people who truly care.

