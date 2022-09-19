Energy Alert
Farm uses unique design for annual corn maze

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas farm chose a unique cutout for its annual corn maze.

Jackson Farm near Black Rock designed its cornfield to incorporate dinosaurs and is branding it as “Jurrasic Farm.”

The maze features many ways to reach the exit, weaving in and out of the corn, and you might encounter a dinosaur in your path.

Jackson Farm Co-Owner Bill Jackson said there is a reason behind the dinosaur theme.

“Our children always loved the movies: Jurassic Park, the whole theme. We look forward to it,” said Jackson. “Watched them many times in reruns. We wanted to have a fun theme this year, so we decided to make it the theme of our candy land corn maze.”

Jackson said this will be something to see for the entire family and isn’t intended to be scary.

“We are not a scary venue at all. We’re very family oriented,” said Jackson. “Even the things that might seem like a little scary dinosaur, but they’re very friendly and fun looking, so don’t worry about your kids being upset.”

The venue opens to the public on Sept. 24.

For directions or more information, visit their Facebook page.

