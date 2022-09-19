Energy Alert
Foster care organization hoping to help more families in new location

Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, offering anything they would need regarding a foster child or protective service case.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is looking to expand its services to help more families.

Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, offering anything they would need regarding a foster child or protective service case.

“So Together We Foster services the entire foster care [process], we serve the foster child and their biological parent”, said Executive Director Lindsay Roberts.

Currently, the organization operates in Jonesboro and Paragould, but over the past eight months, they began plans for expanding into communities that see higher numbers of foster children.

In May, the Randolph County Health Unit moved its clinic, freeing up a 3,500-square-foot space in Pocahontas.

Roberts said they quickly pounced on the opportunity to use the facility in some way.

“The area between Lawrence and Randolph County serves between 60 to 65 children in foster care”, she said.

Roberts explained traveling from Pocahontas to Paragould is nearly a 45-minute drive, and cutting that time for parents and the DCFS is one of their top priorities.

She added they are hoping to add some more locations in the future to give services to areas where they are most needed.

“We are going to look maybe at Mississippi County and Poinsett County, which is not in Area 8, but I do know they have a great need there”, Roberts said.

For more information on Together We Forest, you can visit their website here.

