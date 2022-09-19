Energy Alert
Injuries reported in Craighead County crash

(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck.

Region 8 News has reporters on their way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

