Injuries reported in Craighead County crash
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.
Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck.
Region 8 News has reporters on their way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
