Injuries reported in Craighead County crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Craighead County.

Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck.

Region 8 News has reporters on their way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.