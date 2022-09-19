Energy Alert
Last of remains of man who went missing in 2015 recovered from pond in Butler County

Edward Goodwin was reported missing in June 2015. (Source: Connie Goodwin)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - All of the remains of a man who went missing in 2015 in Butler County are now accounted for.

According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the rest of Edward Goodwin’s remains were recovered from a pond off of County Road 572.

Akers said the Butler County Sheriff’s Department drained most of the pond in 2017, but not all of Goodwin’s remains were recovered.

The coroner also said Goodwin’s family was responsible for this latest search.

Rickey Hurt was arrested in 2017 in connection with Goodwin’s death.

