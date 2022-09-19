Man dies in afternoon crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A Poplar Bluff man died at the scene of a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in the city limits of Poplar Bluff.

A crash report said 26-year-old Bradley Ward was driving southbound in a 2004 Honda when he hit a 2005 Toyota driven by Roy Webb going eastbound.

The report stated Ward had no safety device on at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Jim Akers.

There was no word on whether Webb was hurt in the crash.

