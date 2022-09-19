Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man dies in afternoon crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in the city limits of Poplar Bluff.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A Poplar Bluff man died at the scene of a crash on Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Sept. 18, at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in the city limits of Poplar Bluff.

A crash report said 26-year-old Bradley Ward was driving southbound in a 2004 Honda when he hit a 2005 Toyota driven by Roy Webb going eastbound.

The report stated Ward had no safety device on at the time of the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Jim Akers.

There was no word on whether Webb was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said on Sept. 16, a person walked near the concession stand under...
Crews encounter fire at high school football stadium
Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her...
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
A probable cause affidavit said on Aug. 26, All Steel in Gepp received a check from...
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot checks faces new charges

Latest News

City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting
City Council on highway patrol increase of recruiting
All the people who have lost loved ones releasing butterflies into the air to celebrate...
Community gathers to remember those in hospice care
Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of...
Foster care organization hoping to help more families in new location
FFN Game of the Week for Week 5.
FFN Game of the Week, Week 5 reveal: Nettleton at Batesville