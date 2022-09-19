Energy Alert
Missouri officers to crack down on child restraint violations

A news release said the goal of this initiative is to help reduce highway fatalities and...
A news release said the goal of this initiative is to help reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries by cracking down on Missouri's child safety seat law violates.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in the Show Me State are coming together with a message: Practice property safety with your kids in the car.

The Caruthersville Police Department announced they would be joining with law enforcement agencies across Missouri from Sunday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Sept. 25 for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign.

A news release said the goal of this initiative is to help reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries by cracking down on Missouri’s child safety seat law violates.

In Missouri, children under the age of eight must be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 lbs or 4′9″ tall.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said regular child safety seat and safety belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in vehicle crashes.

For more information, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety’s website.

